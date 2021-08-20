Man indecently exposes himself to two teenage girls in Daventry park

The girls were sitting in the Lang Farm playground when they were approached by the man

By Megan Hillery
Friday, 20th August 2021, 4:31 pm
Updated Friday, 20th August 2021, 4:32 pm

Police have received reports about a man indecently exposing himself to two teenage girls in Daventry.

The lewd act allegedly took place between 6.35am and 6.40am this morning (August 20) when two teenage girls sat in the Lang Farm playground were approached by a man, who indecently exposed himself to them.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man is described as a white man aged 40-60, with short grey or white hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark coloured shorts and white cap."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The indecent exposure allegedly took place at the Lang Farm playground in Daventry.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 21000468527