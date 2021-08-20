Man indecently exposes himself to two teenage girls in Daventry park
The girls were sitting in the Lang Farm playground when they were approached by the man
Police have received reports about a man indecently exposing himself to two teenage girls in Daventry.
The lewd act allegedly took place between 6.35am and 6.40am this morning (August 20) when two teenage girls sat in the Lang Farm playground were approached by a man, who indecently exposed himself to them.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man is described as a white man aged 40-60, with short grey or white hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark coloured shorts and white cap."
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 21000468527