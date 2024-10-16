Man indecently exposes himself to female driver as she stops at traffic lights in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man indecently exposed himself to a female driver while she was stopped at traffic lights in Northampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Clare Street, Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday (October 14) between 6am and 8am, when a man indecently exposed himself to a woman as she stopped at traffic lights in her car, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000612516.