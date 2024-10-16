Man indecently exposes himself to female driver as she stops at traffic lights in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 16th Oct 2024, 13:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man indecently exposed himself to a female driver while she was stopped at traffic lights in Northampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Clare Street, Northampton.

The incident happened on Monday (October 14) between 6am and 8am, when a man indecently exposed himself to a woman as she stopped at traffic lights in her car, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000612516.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice