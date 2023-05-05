Man indecently exposed himself to woman walking dog near Grand Union Canal

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman who was walking her dog close to the Grand Union Canal in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened around 9am on Wednesday, May 3, when the dog walker was next to the canal in Crick, near bridge 16 in Yelvertoft Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “She noticed a man loitering further down the footpath. As she neared him, the man stepped into the undergrowth before remerging and exposing himself.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“The man is described as white, aged between 30-60, of an average build with short dark hair. He was wearing dark coloured clothing which included a sweatshirt, cargo shorts and trainers.”

The man rode off on a silver mountain bike via the bridge, onto Yelvertoft Road, towards Yelvertoft village.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have any information.