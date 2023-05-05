Man indecently exposed himself to woman walking dog near Grand Union Canal
Police are appealing for witnesses
A man indecently exposed himself to a woman who was walking her dog close to the Grand Union Canal in a Northamptonshire village.
The incident happened around 9am on Wednesday, May 3, when the dog walker was next to the canal in Crick, near bridge 16 in Yelvertoft Road.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “She noticed a man loitering further down the footpath. As she neared him, the man stepped into the undergrowth before remerging and exposing himself.
“The man is described as white, aged between 30-60, of an average build with short dark hair. He was wearing dark coloured clothing which included a sweatshirt, cargo shorts and trainers.”
The man rode off on a silver mountain bike via the bridge, onto Yelvertoft Road, towards Yelvertoft village.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have any information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000266833.