Man indecently exposed himself to woman parked in layby in Northamptonshire village
Police are appealing for witnesses
A man indecently exposed himself to a woman who was parked in a layby in a Northamptonshire village.
The incident happened in High Street, Flore, on Wednesday, February 7, at about 2pm.
Witnesses or anyone who has any information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000077813.