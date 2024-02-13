News you can trust since 1931
Man indecently exposed himself to woman parked in layby in Northamptonshire village

Police are appealing for witnesses
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 13:25 GMT
A man indecently exposed himself to a woman who was parked in a layby in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened in High Street, Flore, on Wednesday, February 7, at about 2pm.

Police say a man indecently exposed himself to a woman who was parked up in a layby. Now officers are appealing for witnesses.

Witnesses or anyone who has any information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000077813.