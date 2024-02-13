Man indecently exposed himself to woman parked in layby in Northamptonshire village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man indecently exposed himself to a woman who was parked in a layby in a Northamptonshire village.

The incident happened in High Street, Flore, on Wednesday, February 7, at about 2pm.

Police say a man indecently exposed himself to a woman who was parked up in a layby. Now officers are appealing for witnesses.