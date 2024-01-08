News you can trust since 1931
Man indecently exposed himself to two women on canal footpath in Northampton

Police want to know if anyone else saw the man acting inappropriately
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 8th Jan 2024
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 12:24 GMT
A man indecently exposed himself to two women on a canal footpath in Northampton.

The incident happened on the canal footpath near to the canal lock at Ringway between 12.10pm and 12.25pm on Sunday (January 7).

Police say a man shouted to two women as they walked along the canal footpath near to Briar Hill and Ringway. When they turned to look, the man indecently exposed himself.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “When challenged, the man who is described as white, in his mid-40s, about 6ft tall and of an athletic build, walked off towards Briar Hill Meadow. He was wearing a light blue or grey Adidas tracksuit with a black scarf covering his face and head.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been approached in a similar manner or who may have seen a man fitting the above description acting inappropriately along the canal footpath.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000013129.