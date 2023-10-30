Man indecently exposed himself to a woman as she walked towards a Northampton park
A police witness appeal has been launched, following an indecent exposure incident at a Northampton Park.
The incident took place in Bradlaugh Fields between 2pm and 3pm on Thursday, September 14 when a man indecently exposed himself to a woman as she walked through towards the entrance near Kettering Road.
Northants Police say the offender was a white man in his late 40s, between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 10ins, and of a medium build with short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a creamy/beige jacket, and black shoes.
Witnesses or anyone who has any information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 23000575416.