Man indecently exposed himself to a woman as she walked towards a Northampton park

A police witness appeal has been launched, following an indecent exposure incident at a Northampton Park.

The incident took place in Bradlaugh Fields between 2pm and 3pm on Thursday, September 14 when a man indecently exposed himself to a woman as she walked through towards the entrance near Kettering Road.

Northants Police say the offender was a white man in his late 40s, between 5ft 4ins and 5ft 10ins, and of a medium build with short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a creamy/beige jacket, and black shoes.

