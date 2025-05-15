Man indecently exposed himself in Northampton park while sat on bench near tennis courts
A man indecently exposed himself in a Northampton park while he sat on a bench near the tennis courts.
The incident happened at the Racecourse on Friday April 11, between 6.45am and 7.15am.
Police say the man was sat on a bench near the tennis courts and is described as white, in his 40s, with brown hair and wearing a yellow hi-vis jacket and blue joggers. He also had a bicycle with him.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000209214.