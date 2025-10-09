Man in mid-40s threatened two teenage girls at pedestrian crossing in Northampton - police appeal

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 9th Oct 2025, 14:36 BST
A man in his mid-40s threatened two teenage girls at a pedestrian crossing in Northampton.

The incident happened at 6.40pm on Wednesday October 8 in the Sixfields area.

Police say the incident started at the pedestrian crossing in Tollgate Way, close to the Sixfields roundabout with the A4500, and continued along Weedon Road.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Northamptonshire Police received a report of two teenage girls becoming involved in a verbal altercation with a man who went on to threaten them before they ran away.

The incident happened in Sixfields.placeholder image
"Officers were immediately deployed to confirm the welfare of the girls and to conduct extensive area searches, but the man was not found.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-40s with short thin grey hair, who wore a blue and white horizontally striped top under a black puffer jacket, with straight dark blue jeans.”

If you have any information about what happened, including dash-cam or CCTV footage, call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or report online at Report | Northamptonshire Police, quoting incident number 25000592259.

Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visiting Giving information | Crimestoppers.

