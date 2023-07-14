Man in hospital in 'serious condition' following assault at Northampton's Racecourse

A man is in a “serious condition” in hospital following an attack at the Racecourse in Northampton.

Police say the victim – a man in his 20s - had gone to the park, off the A5123 Kettering Road, between 6am and 8pm on Tuesday, July 4, and was sat on a bench when he was attacked by a group of up to four men.

On Tuesday, July 11, the man was taken to Northampton General Hospital after collapsing. He has since been transferred to University Hospital Coventry where he remains in a serious condition.

The victim pictured on the day of the incident. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Police were informed of the incident following the man’s admission to hospital, and have launched an investigation into the assault.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the assault happen, or who saw the victim (pictured on CCTV on the day of the incident) or any group of men on the Racecourse that day.

“They are also urging anyone who lives nearby to check CCTV and smart-doorbell footage and to get in touch if they think it has captured anything relevant to the investigation.”

Anyone with information, including dash-cam footage from the area at the relevant time, is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000427923.