Man in his 70s left needing surgeries after attack by gang of young people on bikes in Northampton
The incident happened in Booth Lane South, near the junction with Wellingborough Road on Thursday, June 27, between 3.15pm and 3.30pm.
Police say a man in his 70s was attacked whilst in the company of his wife, by a group of young people on bicycles.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “As a result of the incident, the victim suffered a broken wrist and arm injuries which required multiple surgeries.
“The main suspect is described as having mid-length dark, curly hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000379610.