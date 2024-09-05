Man in his 70s left needing surgeries after attack by gang of young people on bikes in Northampton

A man in his 70s has had multiple surgeries following an assault by a gang of young people in Northampton.

The incident happened in Booth Lane South, near the junction with Wellingborough Road on Thursday, June 27, between 3.15pm and 3.30pm.

Police say a man in his 70s was attacked whilst in the company of his wife, by a group of young people on bicycles.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “As a result of the incident, the victim suffered a broken wrist and arm injuries which required multiple surgeries.

“The main suspect is described as having mid-length dark, curly hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000379610.