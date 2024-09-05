Man in his 70s left needing surgeries after attack by gang of young people on bikes in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 5th Sep 2024, 13:01 BST
A man in his 70s has had multiple surgeries following an assault by a gang of young people in Northampton.

The incident happened in Booth Lane South, near the junction with Wellingborough Road on Thursday, June 27, between 3.15pm and 3.30pm.

Police say a man in his 70s was attacked whilst in the company of his wife, by a group of young people on bicycles.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “As a result of the incident, the victim suffered a broken wrist and arm injuries which required multiple surgeries.

The incident happened in Booth Lane South close to the junction with Wellingborough Road.

“The main suspect is described as having mid-length dark, curly hair and was wearing a grey tracksuit.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000379610.

