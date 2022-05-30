Man in his 70s assaulted by two e-scooter riders in busy Northampton area

A man in his 70s was assaulted by two e-scooter riders as he walking in a busy area of Northampton.

The man was walking along Victoria Promenade from the hospital towards St John’s car park between 10.45am and 10.55am on Tuesday (May 24).

Two people, riding e-scooters, approached him as he walked.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One of the riders appeared to deliberately ride his e-scooter at the man, while the second rider punched him the face, causing him to fall against a wall and injure his arm. His glasses were also damaged.

“The offenders were both riding dark coloured e-scooters, and wore dark clothing, including balaclavas. They rode off towards Albion Place.

“Officers believe Victoria Promenade would have been busy at this time of day and are therefore appealing for motorists to check their dash-cam footage in the hope that they may have captured the incident.”