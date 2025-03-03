Man in his 60s pushed over at Northampton retail park as thieves steal phone and ride off on Voi scooter

A man in his 60s was pushed over at a Northampton retail park as thieves stole his phone, before riding off on a Voi scooter.

The incident happened outside Argos in St Peter’s Way Retail Park between 1.15pm and 1.45pm on Friday February 14.

Police say when the man in his 60s was waiting for a taxi, he was pushed from behind, causing him to fall and graze his forehead on the pavement.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The two male offenders, who were wearing dark coloured jeans, grabbed his phone from his hand and rode off on a Voi electric scooter towards Horsemarket.”

The incident happened outside Argos in St Peter's Way.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident, or has information about it, to reach out.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000098207.

A Voi spokesperson added: "We're working closely with Northampton police to support their investigation. Thousands of people rely on Voi e-scooters for safe, green travel in Northampton, and we won’t tolerate their misuse. Report any concerns at report.voi.com or [email protected] so we can act fast."

