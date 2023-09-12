Man in his 60s hospitalised after man punched and kicked him in Northampton

Watch more videos on Shots!

A man in his 60s has been hospitalised after he was punched and kicked in Northampton during a robbery.

The incident happened at around 1.15am on Monday (September 11) in Billington Street, Abington.

Northamptonshire Police say the victim was set upon by an unknown man, who punched and kicked him to the ground before taking his phone.

A group of three people then intervened, causing the suspect to flee, a police spokeswoman added. The victim, a man in his 60s, suffered hand and head injuries which required hospital treatment.

The three people are urged to contact police as soon as possible to help with the investigation, and officers would also like to hear from anyone else who has information about the robbery.