News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Man in his 60s hospitalised after man punched and kicked him in Northampton

The victim’s phone was stolen
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:18 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man in his 60s has been hospitalised after he was punched and kicked in Northampton during a robbery.

The incident happened at around 1.15am on Monday (September 11) in Billington Street, Abington.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police say the victim was set upon by an unknown man, who punched and kicked him to the ground before taking his phone.

The incident happened in Billington Street, Abington.The incident happened in Billington Street, Abington.
The incident happened in Billington Street, Abington.
Most Popular

A group of three people then intervened, causing the suspect to flee, a police spokeswoman added. The victim, a man in his 60s, suffered hand and head injuries which required hospital treatment.

The three people are urged to contact police as soon as possible to help with the investigation, and officers would also like to hear from anyone else who has information about the robbery.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000564260.