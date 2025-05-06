Man in his 50s taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault in Northampton park
The incident happened during the afternoon of Thursday (May 1) in Victoria Park.
Police say a man in his 50s was found in the car park of the Super Sausage café, off St Andrew’s Road, and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he received urgent medical treatment.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It is believed he was assaulted by up to four people in Victoria Park, between 2pm and 4pm. Unfortunately, the only description we have is that the offenders were white and possibly in their early 20s. They are believed to have spoken in either Polish or Lithuanian.”
Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000253662.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.