Man in his 50s taken to hospital with serious injuries after assault in Northampton park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault in a Northampton park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened during the afternoon of Thursday (May 1) in Victoria Park.

Police say a man in his 50s was found in the car park of the Super Sausage café, off St Andrew’s Road, and was taken to hospital by ambulance where he received urgent medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It is believed he was assaulted by up to four people in Victoria Park, between 2pm and 4pm. Unfortunately, the only description we have is that the offenders were white and possibly in their early 20s. They are believed to have spoken in either Polish or Lithuanian.”

The incident happened in Victoria Park.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000253662.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.