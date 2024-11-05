Man in his 50s left with serious head and facial injuries after early hours assault in Northampton

A man in his 50s has been left with serious head and facial injuries after an early hours assault in Northampton.

The incident happened between 2am and 5am on Saturday, September 7, in the Grafton Place area.

Police say the man was attacked by an unknown assailant/s, causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

Officers are now hoping to talk to two women who the man had been speaking to prior to the assault.

The women, or anyone with information about the incident, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000534079.