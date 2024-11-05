Man in his 50s left with serious head and facial injuries after early hours assault in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 5th Nov 2024, 14:17 BST
A man in his 50s has been left with serious head and facial injuries after an early hours assault in Northampton.

The incident happened between 2am and 5am on Saturday, September 7, in the Grafton Place area.

Most Popular

Police say the man was attacked by an unknown assailant/s, causing injuries that required hospital treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers are now hoping to talk to two women who the man had been speaking to prior to the assault.

The women, or anyone with information about the incident, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000534079.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice