Man in his 50s left with broken leg after he was hit with a golf club in a Northampton park

Published 18th Sep 2025, 16:12 BST
A man in his 50s has been left with a broken leg after he was hit with a golf club in a Northampton park.

The incident happened at The Racecourse at the East Park Parade side of the park on Sunday August 24, between 10.20pm and 10.45pm, while the fun fair was on.

Police say a man in his 50s was struck with a golf club, causing him to lose consciousness and suffer a broken leg.

Officers have today (Thursday September 18) released an appeal for witnesses.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000541573.

