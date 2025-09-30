Man in his 50s hospitalised following three-on-one late night stabbing in busy Northampton street

A man in his 50s has been hospitalised after being stabbed during a late-night assault in Northampton.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the victim was attacked by three males at around 9.15pm on Monday (September 29) in Broadmead Avenue, near the junction with St Alban’s Road.

He sustained a single stab wound to his leg. He later attended hospital for treatment. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information that could help identify the offenders. This includes any CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage from the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000573421, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. Information can also be submitted online at https://orlo.uk/4jglN and https://orlo.uk/wVw99.