Man in his 50s hospitalised after assault in Northampton
The incident happened at around 8pm on Friday (June 23)
A man in his 50s was left hospitalised following an assault in Northampton.
The incident happened in in Borrowdale Walk, Northampton, at about 8pm on Friday (June 23).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He was taken to hospital but thankfully is not believed to have suffered any life threatening or life changing injuries.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000386780.