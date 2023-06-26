Man in his 50s hospitalised after assault in Northampton

A man in his 50s was left hospitalised following an assault in Northampton.

The incident happened in in Borrowdale Walk, Northampton, at about 8pm on Friday (June 23).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “He was taken to hospital but thankfully is not believed to have suffered any life threatening or life changing injuries.”

