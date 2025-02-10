Man in his 50s and woman in her 20s injured after broad daylight knife fight at Northampton flats

Grange Road, Northampton at 6pm tonight (Monday)

Police in Northampton are appealing for witnesses after two people were injured in an incident in Grange Road, Eastfield this afternoon (February 10).

A woman and a man were assaulted during an altercation involving a knife at around 3.50pm, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Both are receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life altering or life threatening, officers said.

Detective Inspector Nick Peters from Northampton CID, said: “Officers were called at about 3.50pm to reports of an altercation in Grange Road.

“A woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s, were injured in the incident for which they are currently receiving treatment.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation into what happened but at this time we believe this to be an isolated incident, involving people who are known to one another.

“As part of this investigation we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.”

Witnesses and anyone with information, including dash-cam or smart doorbell footage, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 25000082325.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.