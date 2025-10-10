A man in his 40s threatened two schoolgirls with a gun along a busy Northampton road, according to their school.

Duston School sent out a letter to parents on Thursday October 9 warning them of the shocking incident which took place in Weedon Road at around 6.40pmon Wednesday (October 8).

The letter from vice principal Mr P Dewes reads: “We have been made aware of an incident whereby two pupils were approached by a male with a gun on Weedon Road. We must stress that neither of the pupils were injured and both are safe and well.

“The incident was reported to, and is now in the hands of, Northamptonshire Police.”

It continued: “If any pupil ever feels that they are at risk of harm when in a public place, at any time, they should immediately place themselves away from any danger and contact the police straight away on 999.

"The safety of our pupils is paramount and we encourage our pupils to report any such incidences with us immediately at The Duston School, or to any adult that they trust."

Police issued an appeal for information yesterday but did not reference a gun being involved.

In their appeal for witnesses, a police spokeswoman: “At 6.40pm on Wednesday, Northamptonshire Police received a report of two teenage girls becoming involved in a verbal altercation with a man who went on to threaten them before they ran away.

“The incident began at the pedestrian crossing on Tollgate Way, close to the Sixfields roundabout with the A4500, and continued along Weedon Road.

“Officers were immediately deployed to confirm the welfare of the girls and to conduct extensive area searches, but the man was not found.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-40s with short thin grey hair, who wore a blue and white horizontally striped top under a black puffer jacket, with straight dark blue jeans.

"If you have any information about what happened, including dash-cam or CCTV footage, please call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or report online at Report | Northamptonshire Police, quoting incident number 25000592259.”

In a follow-up statement after the school’s letter had been published, a spokesperson told the Chronicle & Echo: “The report received indicated the victims believed they had seen a weapon (possibly a gun), and was therefore responded to immediately and with the significant response detailed in the appeal. The investigation is continuing, which will include taking full statements from the victims about what happened.

“When we issue appeals, we are very mindful about not raising the fear of crime, as well as protecting investigative opportunities so witness accounts are as accurate as possible regarding what has been seen, and not influenced by what someone has later read or heard.”