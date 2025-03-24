Man in his 40s repeatedly punched and knocked to the ground during assault on Northampton bridge

A man has been left with facial injuries after he was repeatedly punched and kicked to the floor during an assault on a Northampton bridge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened between 5pm and 6pm on Tuesday, February 25, on a bridge over the Grand Union Canal, which leads from St James to Ringway in Briar Hill.

Police say a group of males attempted to engage with a man as he walked across the bridge, but when the man in his 40s ignored the group, one of them punched him repeatedly, knocking him to the ground, and then continued to assault him, causing the victim to sustain facial injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The offender is described as a black man in his mid-20s, about 5ft 7in and of an athletic build with dark hair. We do not have any further details of clothing or other members of the group.

The incident happened on a bridge over the Grand Union Canal in Northampton.

“Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed this incident or who may have any information, including dash-cam footage, which could assist them.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000113675.