Man in his 40s punched in the face several times near Greggs in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 40s was punched in the face several times near Greggs in Northampton.

The incident happened in Mercers Row on Saturday, March 9, between 8am and 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say a man in his 40s was punched several times to the face by another man. A 37-year-old has been arrested but released on bail.