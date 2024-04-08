Man in his 40s punched in the face several times near Greggs in Northampton
A 37-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his 40s was punched in the face several times near Greggs in Northampton.
The incident happened in Mercers Row on Saturday, March 9, between 8am and 9am.
Police say a man in his 40s was punched several times to the face by another man. A 37-year-old has been arrested but released on bail.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000143742.