Man in his 30s knocked unconscious in Northamptonshire village pub fight
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was knocked unconscious during a fight at a Northamptonshire village pub.
The incident occurred at the Heart of England pub in Weedon Bec on Saturday (September 28) at around 10.45pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Thankfully, he didn’t sustain any life-changing or life-threatening injuries."
Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the police and quote incident number 24000580430.