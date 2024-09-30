Man in his 30s knocked unconscious in Northamptonshire village pub fight

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s was knocked unconscious during a fight at a Northamptonshire village pub.

The incident occurred at the Heart of England pub in Weedon Bec on Saturday (September 28) at around 10.45pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "Thankfully, he didn’t sustain any life-changing or life-threatening injuries."

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to contact the police and quote incident number 24000580430.