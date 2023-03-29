News you can trust since 1931
Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing in Northamptonshire town supermarket car park

Thankfully he was not seriously injured

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Mar 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 09:57 BST

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in a supermarket car park in a Northamptonshire town.

The incident happened in Tesco car park in Oxford Road, Brackley just before 7.40pm on Tuesday (March 28) where the victim’s phone was stolen.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman, said: “Police officers were called to reports of a robbery.

Police were called to Tesco car park in Brackley on Tuesday (March 28). Photo: Kelly Mann.
“During the incident, a man in his 20s had his phone stolen and was cut to the arm with a flick knife. He was taken to hospital but thankfully has not suffered any serious injuries.

“The suspect is described as a black man, aged 20-30, wearing blue shorts and a grey hoodie. He had a Cockney accent and fled the scene in a white Audi Q3.”

Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with dash cam footage of the area at the time of the offence, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000188139.