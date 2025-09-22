Man in his 20s taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Northampton

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was bitten by a dog in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Standside, St James between 9.15am and 9.45am on Monday August 25.

Police say a man in his 20s was bitten by a small black Staffy-type dog as he walked past three people. He required hospital treatment for the his leg injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an appeal released on September 22, a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “We only have a limited description of the three people with the dog. One was a mixed-race man of a large build with a bald head. He was wearing a white vest top, while the other two were women.

The incident happened in Standside, St James.

“The first woman was black and of a large build. She was wearing a white long-sleeve top and grey jogging bottoms. The second woman was white and of an average build. She had tattoos on her arms and back and half-shaved hair. She was wearing a flowery dress.

“Officers would like to speak to the three people who were with the dog, or anyone who may be able to help identify them.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.