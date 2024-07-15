Man in his 20s significantly injured after early hours brawl in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:18 BST
A man in his 20s sustained “significant” injures after an early hours brawl in Northampton.

The incident happened in Wellingborough Road between 3am and 3.10am on Sunday (July 14).

Police say the man was knocked to the ground and assaulted during a fight involving at least six people. A 24-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of affray and released with no further action.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “There is an extremely limited description of those involved. One male was wearing a light orange t-shirt, another wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans, while others were dressed in dark coloured clothing.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.

“Officers believe this area would have been busy at this time and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could identify those involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000416567.

