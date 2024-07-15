Man in his 20s significantly injured after early hours brawl in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 20s sustained “significant” injures after an early hours brawl in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Wellingborough Road between 3am and 3.10am on Sunday (July 14).

Police say the man was knocked to the ground and assaulted during a fight involving at least six people. A 24-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of affray and released with no further action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “There is an extremely limited description of those involved. One male was wearing a light orange t-shirt, another wore a white t-shirt and blue jeans, while others were dressed in dark coloured clothing.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“Officers believe this area would have been busy at this time and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could identify those involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000416567.