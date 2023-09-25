Man in balaclava indecently exposes himself to lone woman on Northampton industrial estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in a balaclava indecently exposed himself to a lone woman on a Northampton industrial estate.

The incident happened around 8.15pm on August 4 in Lower Farm Road on Moulton Park Industrial Estate.

Police say: “A man walked past the car, which was parked opposite Owl Close, and looked at the woman who was sitting in the vehicle on her own.

“He walked a short distance before turning round and indecently exposing himself. This caused the woman to start her engine and drive off down Lower Farm Road. The man ran off towards the car park outside Cablelynx.

“The suspect is described as a white man, aged 18-24, about 5ft 10in and of a muscular build. He was wearing a distinctive white t-shirt with blue tie dye skulls on it, blue joggers and a black balaclava with eye holes only.”

Officers investigating this incident would like to speak to anyone who may recognise the description of the man or who may have been approached in a similar manner.