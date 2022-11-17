Man in 50s suffers 'severe' facial injuries after brutal beating in toilets of busy Northampton pub

Detectives investigating a brutal assault in a busy Northampton pub have published an image of two men they believe may be key witnesses.

Northamptonshire Police revealed the victim, a man in his 50s, suffered serious facial injuries after being beaten up in the toilets of The Sevens in Weedon Road at around 9pm on September 24.

They are asking two men — one wearing what appears to be an old Northampton Saints rugby shirt — who were spotted by officers trawling CCTV footage to come forward and help.

A spokesman added: “Officers investigating the incident believe the men in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”