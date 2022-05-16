Man imprisoned for possessing bags of cocaine worth up to £25,400 in Northampton

A man, who arrived in the UK illegally, has been imprisoned for three years after police seized two large bags of cocaine with a street value of up to £25,400.

Endri Dervishi, aged 23, of Kingsland Avenue, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, May 16 after being charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

The court heard that, on March 22 earlier this year, ANPR cameras flagged Dervishi’s car to police as being linked to drugs offences. This prompted officers to pull Dervishi over in a nearby car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Endri Dervishi, aged 23, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, May 16.

Ms Fitzpatrick, prosecuting, told the court that the defendant initially gave a false name to the police and they did not believe him so a biometric fingerprint was done to verify his identity. Dervishi was found to have no driving licence or third party insurance on the vehicle.

The court heard that officers discovered two large bags of cocaine in the vehicle – one bag weighing 139g and the other weighing 115g, bringing the total to 254g of cocaine. The street value, dependent on purity - ranges between £12,700 and £25,400. When interviewed, Dervishi told officers that the drugs were for personal use only.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: “It is not clear where he sits in the chain, it is just clear that the quantity he had was for commercial use.”

Mr Bailey, in mitigation, told the court that Dervishi is of previous good character and there was no evidence of “direct drug dealing”. He added that Dervishi provided the pin number for his phone to police and no evidence was found of drug dealing from the phone data.

The court heard that the cocaine was to fuel Dervishi’s own drug habit as well as his friends’ but also to pay for living in this country as he initially came to the UK illegally with his brother.

Mr Bailey told the court that the two men fled their home country to escape a situation at home but Dervishi’s brother was arrested before he could get to the UK. Dervishi’s mother now lives apart from his father and it is hoped that the defendant will return to live with his mother once deportation documents have been served.

Mr Recorder Crowe, sentencing, said: “I take into account that you wanted to fuel your own drug habit but that was clearly not your sole motivation.

“You also fuelled the habits of others and sold drugs to sustain yourself financially. You fall into what is a significant role in Class A drug dealing.

"There was an element of commerciality to what you were doing but it was not put forward that you were at the top of the selling chain.”