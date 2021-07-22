Man hospitalised with head injury after brawl between two drivers in Northampton
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:32 am
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:34 am
A fight between two drivers in Northampton resulted in a man being taken to hospital.
The brawl took place in Alcombe Road at around 4.15pm yesterday (July 21) and police officers were deployed to the scene.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "One man was taken to hospital with a head injury and a second 37-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody this morning."
Dunster Street and Alcombe Road were both cordoned off by police following the fight so that officers could carry out a scene examination.