Man hospitalised with head injury after brawl between two drivers in Northampton

A fight between two drivers in Northampton resulted in a man being taken to hospital.

The brawl took place in Alcombe Road at around 4.15pm yesterday (July 21) and police officers were deployed to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "One man was taken to hospital with a head injury and a second 37-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody this morning."

Police cordoned off Dunster Street and Alcombe Road after the brawl. Photo: Nicholas Jordan