Man hospitalised after nighttime stabbing in quiet Northampton village

A man was hospitalised after a night time stabbing in a quiet village in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police officers were called to Northampton General Hospital on Wednesday July 30 to a report of a man who had self-presented with a stab wound.

Officers said the incident is believed to have happened in High Street, Hardingstone, at about 9.45pm, when the man was assaulted by another man next to a black Hyundai car.

Thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing, say police.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000447549.