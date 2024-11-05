Man hospitalised after being knocked over by mobility scooter outside Northampton shopping centre

A man was left needing hospital treatment after he was knocked over by a mobility scooter outside a Northampton shopping centre.

The incident happened at Weston Favell Shopping Centre on Sunday October 20 between 1.30pm and 1.45pm, when the man in his 70s was walking back to his car, with his wife.

Police say as they exited the shopping centre, the man was pushed from behind and as he turned round, his foot was run over.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The collision knocked the man off balance causing him to fall and hit his head on the kerb. As a result, the man sustained a cut to the back of his head which required medical treatment at hospital.

“Officers would like to speak to the rider of the black mobility scooter, who is described as a white man in his 60s and was wearing a black hat, black coat and black trousers, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000629977.