Man hospitalised after being hit in the head with hammer by gang of men in morning street fight in Northampton
Here’s why armed police were called to a busy Northampton street this morning (Monday, July 31).
Armed officers descended on to St Michael’s Mount at around 7.30am today after a man was hit in the head with a hammer following a broad daylight fight with a gang of men.
Northants Police say the victim has been taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time, according to officers.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.