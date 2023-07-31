News you can trust since 1931
Man hospitalised after being hit in the head with hammer by gang of men in morning street fight in Northampton

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:16 BST

Here’s why armed police were called to a busy Northampton street this morning (Monday, July 31).

Armed officers descended on to St Michael’s Mount at around 7.30am today after a man was hit in the head with a hammer following a broad daylight fight with a gang of men.

Northants Police say the victim has been taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The incident happened in St Michael's Mount at around 7.30am this morning (Monday)The incident happened in St Michael's Mount at around 7.30am this morning (Monday)
A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time, according to officers.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.