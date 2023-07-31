Man hospitalised after being hit in the head with hammer by gang of men in morning street fight in Northampton

Here’s why armed police were called to a busy Northampton street this morning (Monday, July 31).

Armed officers descended on to St Michael’s Mount at around 7.30am today after a man was hit in the head with a hammer following a broad daylight fight with a gang of men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northants Police say the victim has been taken to hospital but is not believed to have sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The incident happened in St Michael's Mount at around 7.30am this morning (Monday)

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody at this time, according to officers.