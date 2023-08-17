News you can trust since 1931
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:56 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:56 BST

A man was hospitalised after an assault in a Northamptonshire village pub garden.

The incident happened at around 9.50pm on Saturday, August 12, in the rear garden of the Royal Oak pub in Chapel Lane, Blisworth.

A 17-year-old boy from Blisworth was arrested and released under investigation, as enquiries continue.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 10, quoting incident number: 23000500449.