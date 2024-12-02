Man hit over the head with glass bottle after early hours fight in Wellingborough Road
The incident happened between 1.45am and 3.15am on Saturday, November 9, in the outside area of a licensed premises in Wellingborough Road. Police have made the decision not to name the venue.
Police say a verbal argument occurred between a group of three men, which turned physical and resulted in two of them being hit over the head with a glass bottle.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The offender is described as Middle Eastern, aged 30-35, about 5ft 10in and of a medium to heavy build with short dark hair and wearing a white top.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000668426.