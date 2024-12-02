Man hit over the head with glass bottle after early hours fight in Wellingborough Road

A man was hit over the head with a glass bottle after an early hours fight in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The incident happened between 1.45am and 3.15am on Saturday, November 9, in the outside area of a licensed premises in Wellingborough Road. Police have made the decision not to name the venue.

Police say a verbal argument occurred between a group of three men, which turned physical and resulted in two of them being hit over the head with a glass bottle.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: "The offender is described as Middle Eastern, aged 30-35, about 5ft 10in and of a medium to heavy build with short dark hair and wearing a white top.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000668426.