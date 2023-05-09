News you can trust since 1931
Man hit in the face with his own skateboard during attack at Rushden's Jubilee Park

The victim was also punched and kicked during the ordeal, which left him with cuts and swelling

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 9th May 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit in the face with his own skateboard in Rushden.

Between 3pm and 3.30pm on Monday, May 1, a 19-year-old man was at the skate park in Jubilee Park, off Bedford Road, when he was approached by an unknown group of teenagers who threatened to harm him.

A police spokesman said: “Three males then grabbed the victim and assaulted him, punching and kicking him before one hit the victim in the face with his own skateboard, causing cuts and swelling.”

Jubilee Park, RushdenJubilee Park, Rushden
The three suspects are described as all aged around 17, and were wearing tracksuits.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who has information about the incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Anyone with information should quote incident number 23000262338 when contacting the police.