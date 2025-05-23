A man had a £5,000 Rolex watch stolen by a distraction theft gang in Northampton town centre.

The theft happened on Tuesday (May 20) at around 12.50pm. A man had a Rolex Oyster Perpetual stolen – valued at £5,400.

One gang member allegedly distracted the victim while another gang member stole the item from the man’s car.

Northamptonshire Police is now appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened in Bridge Street.

A police spokeswoman said: “One person distracted the victim, while someone else opened the passenger door and stole the item.

"As for a description – it is very brief – a South Asian male, about 5ft 3in and of a slim build. He was wearing a cream-coloured puffer jacket and a twill grey/beige cap.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 25000291494.