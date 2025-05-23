Man has £5,000 Rolex watch stolen by distraction gang in Northampton town centre – police appeal for witnesses
The theft happened on Tuesday (May 20) at around 12.50pm. A man had a Rolex Oyster Perpetual stolen – valued at £5,400.
One gang member allegedly distracted the victim while another gang member stole the item from the man’s car.
Northamptonshire Police is now appealing for witnesses.
A police spokeswoman said: “One person distracted the victim, while someone else opened the passenger door and stole the item.
"As for a description – it is very brief – a South Asian male, about 5ft 3in and of a slim build. He was wearing a cream-coloured puffer jacket and a twill grey/beige cap.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 25000291494.