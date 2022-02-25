A 25-year-old man has been given a six month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after fracturing a man's eye socket in Northampton last year.

Charlie Sullivan, aged 25, was sentenced on Thursday (February 24) for inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent after he punched a man in what a judge described as a "spontaneous revenge attack."

Northampton Crown Court heard how the victim - a man - was walking through an alleyway at around 3pm on May 30, 2021 with his head down as he was texting on his phone when he felt something strike the left side of his face.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sullivan was handed a suspended six month prison sentence at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (February 24).

The victim claims he heard a male voice call his name and he turned around to see a man wearing a grey hoodie, who he recognised to be the defendant.

The prosecution told the court that Sullivan then attempted to strike the victim again but he was able to dodge the attack and start running to his sister's house. As he fled from the scene, he saw a lot of blood dripping to the floor from his left eye.

The victim was subsequently taken to Northampton General Hospital, where he was found to have a laceration to the left eye and CT scans showed a fracture of the floor of his left eye socket, which was close to his orbital cranial nerve.

The court heard, however, that a victim personal statement was not provided so it could not be determined if his injuries resulted in ongoing complications.

The prosecution told the court that Sullivan had sent texts to the victim, following the incident, that suggested the attack was an act of "revenge."

Sullivan was arrested by police on the same day as the incident.

Mr Sinjin Bulbring, prosecuting, said: "He was heard saying 'he definitely deserved it mate, I give you that' and 'I don't like people like that, I hurt people like that.' He suspected [the victim] of stealing things from him and said that he threatened to stab him in the past."

Sullivan's defence barrister, Mr Adam Pearson, told the court that the incident arose from Sullivan having a "chance meeting with someone he does not like for a number of reasons."

He said Sullivan and the victim had been friends but had a "falling out" and, on seeing the victim, reacted "aggressively" towards him.

Mr Pearsonadded that, with regards to the comments made over text in the aftermath of the incident, it came from a "bullying aspect " of Sullivan's personality that the defendant himself dislikes.

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking cut in, saying: "It is not just not liking somebody."

She added: "The text comment indicates it was a spontaneous revenge attack."

The court then heard from the defence that the attack came from a "single blow" and the injury "was not which it was intended."

Mr Pearson said that Sullivan is mentally unwell and struggles with cannabis addiction and the defendant has since taken steps to address this with a mental health team, who has put him on a "path of recovery".

He added: "Further work needs to be done to his mental health so that he can return to work. He has his new home, which brings stability to his life, and he is worried about losing it."

Sullivan has a history of violence, having previously been convicted of two counts of assault in 2011 at the age of 15 and two matters of assault in later years.

Judge Lucking said Sullivan is "sailing perilously close" to being a dangerous offender and she expressed concern about the risk he poses to the public.

She continued: "The most recent [previous conviction] was more bizarre where you threw ammunition at members of the public following an argument with your partner.

"There is no doubt that you face a number of personal challenges. It is clear that you - in order to stay away from committing further offences - need your mental health issues to be addressed."

Judge Lucking sentenced Sullivan, of Dame Alice Street in Bedford, to six months imprisonment, suspended for two years with a recommendation of 40 rehabilitation requirement days.