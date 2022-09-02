Man given community order after police uncover 22 bags of cannabis at Northampton home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been given a 12 month community order after police discovered 22 bags of cannabis at his Northampton home.

Cameron Killick-Smith, aged 20, of Longmead Court, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, September 2 after pleading guilty to possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply it to unknown persons.

The court heard that a police warrant was executed at the defendant’s address on June 9, 2021. A search of the property led to officers uncovering 22 bags of cannabis - amounting to 91.61g - mobile phones, a list of numbers on the door frame, £231.14 in cash and drug paraphernalia, including scales.

Quiana Fitzpatrick, prosecuting, told the court that the street value of the cannabis ranged between £910 and £4,550 whilst the wholesale value was estimated to be around £540.

The court heard that, after Killick-Smith was arrested, he told police officers he was a “big weed smoker” and he accepted that he supplied the drugs to family and friends to fund his own habit.

Killick-Smith claimed the cash seized by police was not from selling drugs but savings from his previous employment, the court heard.

Ms Fitzpatrick said: “The crown accepts he played a lesser role as he does not appear to have any influence on any chain.”

Colin Charvill, in mitigation, told the court to take into account Killick-Smith’s young age, previous good character and early guilty plea.

The defence barrister said: “It is accepted that the drugs were supplied to users but his role was confined to supplying to friends and family.”

The court heard there was no evidence any drugs had been supplied by Killick-Smith to other users on the streets.

His Honour Judge David Herbert QC, sentencing, said: “You were a low level dealer but, nonetheless, you were involved with the distribution of cannabis.”

Killick-Smith was sentenced to a 12 month community order and he must attend 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days as well as complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

An order was also made for the forfeiture and destruction of the seized cannabis and drug paraphernalia. The cash seized from the defendant will go to charity.