A 37-year-old man from Northampton is ‘fuming’ after a pensioner allegedly smashed into his £16,000 car on a busy road in Northampton and fled the scene.

Nick O’Hara, from Bugbrooke, says his blue 2016 BMW Three Series estate was hit by an elderly man in a red Jaguar on the Mereway Roundabout, near Tesco Extra, on August 8 at around 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father-of-two, whose partner was driving at the time, says the perpetrator jumped a red light and then t-boned his vehicle, then proceeded to drive off at speed with a broken bumper.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick's BMW after the damage he says was caused at the Mereway Roundabout on August 8 at around 3pm.

Nick said: "My 14-year-old boy and my two-year-old girl was in the car seat in the back, which took the impact.

"My partner drove after him to try and flag him down but he said no and shook his head and said he’s not pulling over. His whole car bumper was scraping along the floor down the road.”

Nick says his family are in relatively good health but the damage to his car is around £7,500 and was ‘nearly a write-off’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident has since been reported to the police by Nick, but three weeks on and he feels officers have not done enough to track the pensioner down.

The incident happened on the roundabout next to Tesco Extra on August 8 at around 3pm

He said: “I’m fuming. I pay my insurance. I’ve done everything legal and it feels like I’m the criminal to the police because I’m chasing to get it sorted. They’re not doing anything for me.

"I’ve got a car sitting in the garage waiting for repairs. It was nearly a write-off.

"Because we’ve not got a claim against anyone as of yet, they’re trying to get me to fix my car on my own insurance. I’m not doing that, it wasn’t my fault. Why should I have to pay out or something I never done? It was a hit and run and nothing’s being done about it. Why aren’t they chasing him?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick says he is hoping an appeal in the Chronicle & Echo may help track down the perpetrator.

A Northants Police spokeswoman said: “This collision happened at about 3.15pm on August 8 and involved a blue BMW and a red Jaguar.

“Following the incident, the red Jaguar left the scene without passing on their details to the BMW driver and we have commenced an investigation to identify and speak to them.