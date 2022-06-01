Man found with more than 700 indecent images of children and ‘extreme’ videos of animals in Northampton

A man has been given a community order after police discovered more than 700 indecent images of children in addition to “extreme” videos of animals at a Northampton property.

Neil Dunkley, aged 51, of College Chase in Bedford, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, May 31 after pleading guilty to a count of possessing indecent images of children, six counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possessing extreme videos portraying sexual acts with animals.

The court heard that police searched Dunkley’s former Northampton home in Murray Avenue on April 10, 2019. Police seized a number of devices and examined them for indecent images of children.

Ben Gow, prosecuting, told the court that a total of 734 indecent still images of children were discovered on Dunkley’s MacBook Pro laptop and an external USB hard drive. A further eight videos were discovered of a person performing sexual acts with animals - namely a dog, a horse and a snake. Analysis showed that Dunkley actively searched for these images between 2013 and 2018.

Mr Gow said: “There were details indicative of an interest in young girls and incest.”

The court heard that the defendant acknowledged that he was the “exclusive owner” of these images but denied having a sexual interest in children.

Mark Hemming, in mitigation, said that Dunkley has no relevant previous convictions, he entered a guilty plea at the “earliest opportunity” and there has since been no suggestion of any further offending.

The defence barrister said that Dunkley sought help from a psychotherapist “of his own volition” in April 2020 and still receives therapy on a weekly basis.

Mr Hemming added: “It is quite clear he has cooperated with the probation service and has expressed remorse for his behaviour previously.”

Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking told Dunkley she was “deeply disappointed” with him and imposed a community order for 18 months.

Judge Lucking added: “You have done some harm by accessing these appalling images. Real children suffered to make those images.”

Dunkley was ordered to attend 30 rehabilitation requirement days and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.