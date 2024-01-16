Man found guilty of raping male he pretended to be helping in Wellingborough

He will be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been found guilty of raping a man he pretended to be helping in Wellingborough.

At around 4am on Saturday, July 15, 2023, Anthony Bassett, 42, approached a man in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the guise of helping the man, Bassett led him into the grounds of nearby Croyland Park, where he assaulted him, including punching him before sexually assaulting him.

Northampton Crown Court

The victim managed to escape through the park’s brook, and later that day attended Wellingborough police station to report his ordeal.

Fast track enquiries by Northamptonshire Police swiftly identified a suspect, and Bassett was arrested in the town later that same night.

He went on to be charged with one count of rape of a man aged 16 or over, and one count of sexual assault, appearing before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From there the case was referred to Northampton Crown Court for trial, with Bassett remanded in custody.

Bassett, of Midland Road, Wellingborough went on trial on January 8, and on January 11 the jury returned guilty verdicts on both charges.

Speaking afterwards, investigating officer Detective Constable Victoria Thomas of SOLAR, Northamptonshire Police’s dedicated rape investigation team, said: “I am so pleased that the jury has seen through Anthony Bassett’s attempts to evade justice, and has convicted him of this horrendous attack.

“The victim survivor in this case has shown immense courage in coming forward to report what Bassett subjected him to. That courage has not wavered in the face of a crown court trial and has been recognised by the jury in the guilty verdicts they returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bassett’s behaviour that night was predatory and chilling, and I do not underestimate the impact of this assault on the victim survivor. I am so pleased he has seen justice done.”

Bassett was remanded in custody and will return to Northampton Crown Court for sentencing on February 1, 2024.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, please come forward by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk. We will believe you.

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, but are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/serenity or call Serenity on 01604 601713.

Serenity provides free, confidential 24/7 support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.