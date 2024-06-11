Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was found intoxicated in Northampton town centre, despite being subject to an order imposed due to persistent anti-social behaviour, has been jailed.

Andrew Bousfield of Holly Road, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on May 18, where he pleaded guilty to breaching his criminal behaviour order. He was sentenced on the same day.

The 54-year-old was issued with a criminal behaviour order atNorthampton Magistrates’ Court on July 31, 2023, after numerous complaints about Bousfield’s persistent anti-social behaviour in and around Northampton town centre.

This criminal behaviour order stated that Bousfield must not:

Andrew Bousfield.

Urinate in any public road, street, or any other public place which the public has access to in Northampton

Be drunk or consume alcohol in any public place or place to which the public have access to in Northampton

Have in his possession any open receptacle containing alcohol in a public place or place to which the public have access to in Northampton

Be in a group of three or more people in a manner which causes or is likely to cause any person to fear for their safety in Northampton

Enter Northampton town centre, within the area of Abington Street, St Giles Street and All Saints Plaza, unless for a pre-booked appointment.

However, on May 17, this year, Bousfield was arrested in Bridge Street, after police officers found him intoxicated in a public place which was in breach of the conditions.

Sergeant Aaron Dilley of Northampton Central Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Andrew Bousfield’s persistent disregard for his criminal behaviour order conditions, which has been recognised by the courts and reflected with him receiving a custodial sentence.

“We want to make the town centre a safer space and tackling anti-social behaviour is one element of that. Individuals like Bousfield have a negative impact on the daily lives of those who work or come to visit the town centre.

“We have exhausted all other avenues to try and intervene with his behaviour and we simply cannot let his behaviour fall by the wayside. We will continue to work with partners as we look to reduce anti-social behaviour in the town centre, looking to provide interventions where we can but also enforcing when we need to also.”

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton Town Centre BID, added: "Andrew Bousfield’s behaviour has been causing issues in Northampton town centre for some time. We welcome this custodial sentence, which proves the effectiveness of the NTARS reporting scheme adopted by our retailers to highlight anti-social behaviour.

"Northampton town centre is a safer and more welcoming place as a result of this conviction, and we look forward to further prosecutions in due course thanks to the close partnership we have developed with Northamptonshire Police and other local authorities."

Jane Carr, West Northamptonshire Director for Communities and Opportunities, said: “Part of the feedback we’ve had from people about Northampton town centre is that they would like to feel more safe.

“It will have a negative effect if people are habitually drinking in the street and displaying behaviours that are leading to people feeling unsafe. We are therefore working with Northamptonshire Police and other colleagues, using the powers we have available, to tackle it and improve the experience for town centre users.”