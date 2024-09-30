Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Offenders from Northampton and Daventry were among these cases heard by local magistrates with crimes including stealing meat from Co-op, possession of cocaine, drunk and disorderly, threatening behaviour assaults on police…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 14

NATHAN VICKERS, aged 25, of Clarkson Court, Hatfield, stole meat, to the value of £180 from Co-op, stole wine to the value of £135.50 from One Stop; 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £247, prosecution costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SALIFU BANGURA, aged 42, of Raeburn Road, Northampton, drunk and disorderly, possession of cannabis; fined £80, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

BEN THOMAS GINN, aged 48, of St Giles Terrace, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50.

■ These cases were heard on September 16

BRINTON EDWARDS-GRAY, aged 31, of Drywell Court, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £120, compensation of £50, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £85.

JAMES McCLOREY, aged 33, of Garfield Street, Northampton, assault by beating; 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £115, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RAFAL WITTRICH, aged 37, of Faracre Court, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85.

JASON MORRISON, aged 20, of Somerset Drive, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, fined £346, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 13 months.

BENJAMIN ABBOTT, aged 38, of Oaklands Drive, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £450, costs £250.

LEE WILDE, aged 26, of East Park Parade, Northampton, rode a Pure E-scooter with no insurance; fined £520, surcharge £210, costs £650, six points.

■ These cases were heard on September 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NADINE SUMMERLEY, aged 45, of Addison Road, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged 18 months, compensation of £19.99, surcharge £26, costs £85.

LAWRENCE WATT, aged 35, c/o Gladstone Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £45, surcharge £18, costs £85.

SARAH KELLY, aged 42, of Ladymead Close, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, failed to provide a specimen of breath; community order with order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 42, of Edith Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order, costs £85, disqualified for 11 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NATHAN PRYCE, aged 28, of Polar Star Close, Daventry, drink driving; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

RAJ DEVJEE, aged 20, of no fixed abode, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; community order, costs £85.

PRATHAPAN RAVINDRAN, aged 55, of Semilong Road, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; community order, compensation of £500, costs £400.

ANDREI PETCO, aged 38, of Collyweston Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to surrender to custody;150 hours unpaid work, fined £500, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.