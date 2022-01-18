Detectives say they are investigating a possible case of 'vehicle interference' after man discovered a stranger sitting in his wife's BMW at 3am.

The vehicle had been locked and parked in a car park, below an apartment block in central Northampton.

Officers have released an image of a man they believe may have information about the incident in Guildhall Road on January 6.

Police have issued a photo of the man they believe may have information about the incident

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said today (January 18): "A resident went down to the car park under Bloomsbury House between 2.50am and 3.10am and found an unknown man in his partner’s white BMW.

"The resident challenged the man who stated he was looking for his friend before he left the area."