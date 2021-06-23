Man exposes himself whilst sitting in a car in Northampton
He was sitting in the back of the vehicle at the time
A man exposed himself while sitting in the back of a car in Kingsthorpe last month.
The indecent exposure took place between 3pm and 3.15pm on Thursday, May 27 in Kingsthorpe Grove when a man was seen to be exposing himself while sitting in the back of a parked black Toyota Prius.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man is described as of Asian appearance, with a slim build and wearing a white shirt."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000293305.