Man exposes himself whilst sitting in a car in Northampton

A man exposed himself while sitting in the back of a car in Kingsthorpe last month.

The indecent exposure took place between 3pm and 3.15pm on Thursday, May 27 in Kingsthorpe Grove when a man was seen to be exposing himself while sitting in the back of a parked black Toyota Prius.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The man is described as of Asian appearance, with a slim build and wearing a white shirt."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man exposed himself in the back of a car in Kingsthorpe Grove.