Man exposes himself to woman who refused to roll down her car window in Northampton

A man exposed himself to a female driver in Northampton after she repeatedly refused to roll down her car window for him.

The indecent exposure took place in Eastern Avenue South between 8pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, May 4 as a woman sat in her car. She was approached by a male, who repeatedly asked her to roll down her window.

The woman refused and the man then indecently exposed himself to her.

A man exposed himself to a woman as she sat in her car in Eastern Avenue South.

The offender is described as an Asian male, aged 18 to 23-years-old, about five foot and five inches and of a slim build with short brown hair.

He was wearing a red T-shirt, a black zip-up sports jacket, black shorts with a red stripe and red sliders.

The man was seen in the Newnham Road area shortly after he exposed himself.