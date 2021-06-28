Man exposes himself to woman who refused to roll down her car window in Northampton
He approached the woman, who was sitting in her car, and asked her repeatedly to roll down her window
A man exposed himself to a female driver in Northampton after she repeatedly refused to roll down her car window for him.
The indecent exposure took place in Eastern Avenue South between 8pm and 8.30pm on Tuesday, May 4 as a woman sat in her car. She was approached by a male, who repeatedly asked her to roll down her window.
The woman refused and the man then indecently exposed himself to her.
The offender is described as an Asian male, aged 18 to 23-years-old, about five foot and five inches and of a slim build with short brown hair.
He was wearing a red T-shirt, a black zip-up sports jacket, black shorts with a red stripe and red sliders.
The man was seen in the Newnham Road area shortly after he exposed himself.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Anyone who recognises the description of the offender or has information which could assist with the investigation is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 21000245048 or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."