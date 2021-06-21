Man exposes himself on upper deck of Northampton bus
Police are asking potential witnesses to come forward with any information
A man exposed himself on the upper deck of a Northampton bus last week as it travelled through the town.
The indecent exposure took place between 8.30pm and 9pm on Friday, June 18 on the upper deck of the Stagecoach number 16 bus as it travelled along Booth Lane South.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender was an Asian male, of a medium build and wearing a black cap, black hooded top with white lettering on it, dark coloured trousers and black trainers. He was carrying a black plastic bag."
Anyone who witnessed this or has any information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: 21000339931. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555111.