Man exposed himself to woman in alleyway near Racecourse in Northampton

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer

Deputy editor

Published 12th Sep 2024, 09:56 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 16:06 BST
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an incident of indecent exposure in Abington Avenue, Northampton.

The incident happened near the alleyway towards the Racecourse on Saturday, September 7, between 8am and 8.30am, when a man indecently exposed himself to a woman.

He is described as a white man in his mid-40s with swept back dark hair which had flecks of grey in it, and stubble with slightly more growth in the moustache area. He was wearing a dark grey hoodie.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000535025 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

