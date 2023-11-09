News you can trust since 1931
Man exits car to indecently expose himself to female driver in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 16:33 GMT
A man exited his car to indecently expose himself to a female driver in Northampton.

The incident happened on Tuesday November 2, between 8.10am and 8.20am, next to the junction of St George’s Avenue.

Police say a man got out of a silver Skoda and approached a woman in a blue Hyundai.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
The suspect is described as a white man, aged 30-40, of slim build, with dark hair.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000681468.