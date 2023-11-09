Man exits car to indecently expose himself to female driver in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man exited his car to indecently expose himself to a female driver in Northampton.

The incident happened on Tuesday November 2, between 8.10am and 8.20am, next to the junction of St George’s Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say a man got out of a silver Skoda and approached a woman in a blue Hyundai.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged 30-40, of slim build, with dark hair.