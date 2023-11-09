Man exits car to indecently expose himself to female driver in Northampton
Police are appealing for witnesses
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man exited his car to indecently expose himself to a female driver in Northampton.
The incident happened on Tuesday November 2, between 8.10am and 8.20am, next to the junction of St George’s Avenue.
Police say a man got out of a silver Skoda and approached a woman in a blue Hyundai.
The suspect is described as a white man, aged 30-40, of slim build, with dark hair.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000681468.